Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Cormark raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.38.

ABX stock opened at C$45.49 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$346,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,653.38. The trade was a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total value of C$122,112.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,478.85. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

