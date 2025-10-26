Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPRUY
Kering Trading Down 3.7%
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.