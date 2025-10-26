Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PPRUY stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kering has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

