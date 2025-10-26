Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Buy (B-)” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,066,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,050,000 after acquiring an additional 355,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,906,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

