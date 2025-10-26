Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 389,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,323,000 after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after acquiring an additional 224,999 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KEX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.