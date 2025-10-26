Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 538,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.