Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI Shares Bought by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 1.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 492,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,943,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 261,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 191,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,324 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Doherty acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,470. This represents a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $558,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

