Pullen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden comprises 1.4% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 407.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

MSGS opened at $228.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -248.13 and a beta of 0.78. The Madison Square Garden Company has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.35.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

