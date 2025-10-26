Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 452,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

