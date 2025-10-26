Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

