Saybrook Capital NC Has $20.34 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 5.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.