Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 22,733 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,733 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 2.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $62.83 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

