Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW opened at $203.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

