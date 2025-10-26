Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,310 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

