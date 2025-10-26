Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,897,000 after buying an additional 2,242,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 1,382,546 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,969,000 after buying an additional 1,149,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% in the second quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after buying an additional 560,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $62.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

