Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8,120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Intuit by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $683.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

