Heirloom Wealth Management Has $15.77 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 4.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,799.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,161.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,315.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,359.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

