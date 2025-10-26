Comparing General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH – Get Free Report) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares General Steel and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Steel N/A N/A N/A Nucor 4.21% 6.65% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

General Steel has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nucor has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.5% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of General Steel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Steel and Nucor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Steel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor 0 2 8 0 2.80

Nucor has a consensus target price of $157.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Nucor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than General Steel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Steel and Nucor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nucor $30.73 billion 1.04 $2.03 billion $5.54 25.05

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Summary

Nucor beats General Steel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of cell research, development, storage, and cell culture service in the People's Republic of China. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Steel Products segment offers steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, and galvanized torque tubes for used in solar arrays, hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, steel grating and expanded metal, wire and wire mesh, metal building systems, insulated metal panels, steel racking, overhead doors, and utility towers and structures for communications and energy transmission. This segment is also involved in the piling distribution business. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal; and engages in the natural gas production and industrial gas business. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It markets its products through in-house sales force; and internal distribution and trading companies. Nucor Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

