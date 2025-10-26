Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 900 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of AvePoint worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 109.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In other news, Director John Chi On Ho sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $9,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,732,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,774,047.59. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,841,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,534,584.13. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693,932 shares of company stock worth $86,624,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

