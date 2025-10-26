Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 401 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after buying an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.17.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $280.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

