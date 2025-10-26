Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $489.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

