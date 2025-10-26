KeyCorp Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.26.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $162.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $144.32 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,018.20. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $92,691,699. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.