BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.51.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.