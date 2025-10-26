Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Credit Acceptance worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.6% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $506.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.21. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $414.15 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.05, for a total value of $1,088,857.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,401,024.50. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total value of $3,075,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,143,626.73. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,697 shares of company stock worth $6,981,255. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

