Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 20,774 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 1.20% of CTO Realty Growth worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,001.91. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jones Trading reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.38 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

