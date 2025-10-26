DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Position Trimmed by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.01 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

