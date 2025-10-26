Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 72,545 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.