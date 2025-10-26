Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 310,490.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,616 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.8% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

