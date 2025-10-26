Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 435 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,198,000 after acquiring an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 0.8%

PODD stock opened at $320.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $226.50 and a 12 month high of $353.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

