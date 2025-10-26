Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 520 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $490.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.