Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $748.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $752.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

