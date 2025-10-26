Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,451,906. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

