GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 2,179 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

