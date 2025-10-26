4,610 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. The trade was a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,664.53 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,561.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,686.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

