Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,254 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,635,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,339,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,544 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,508,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 351,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 350,807 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NMRK stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

