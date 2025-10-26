Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

