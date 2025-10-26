Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,056 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.17 and a 52-week high of $186.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

