Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,708 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 335,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 210,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

