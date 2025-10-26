Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Croban increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $331.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.