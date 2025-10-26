First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $735.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.28. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $422.38 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

