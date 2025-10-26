Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 330,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 108,456 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Pharvaris Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -2.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

