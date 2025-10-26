Ndwm LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Ndwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

