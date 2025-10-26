Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 812 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

