Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 77,484 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF makes up about 6.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $43,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.