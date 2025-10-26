FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Has $304,000 Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 41.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

