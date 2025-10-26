Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$115.23 and last traded at C$115.21, with a volume of 557572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.04.
CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$108.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
