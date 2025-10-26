Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 797739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

