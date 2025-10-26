Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URNM stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

