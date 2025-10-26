Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $95,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

