Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stake Lifted by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

