AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,453 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 559,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,935,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $126.03 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.